Sioux City hosts the annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event Sunday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's took place Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn here in Sioux City.

Participants came from all across Siouxland to walk in honor of those affected by Alzheimer's and were given a flower to place in the Promise Garden in honor of those affected. The colors of the Promise Garden's flowers- purple, yellow, blue, and orange- represent different reasons why people walk to end the disease.

"We are here to raise funds, and to raise awareness, and to be supportive. It is nice to get out and meet other people who are going through the same type of circumstances," said Lacy Abbott, Alzheimer's Walk Manager.

The Alzheimer's Walk has been an event for over 20 years, and today Siouxlanders young and old came out for the 2-mile walk, which started at the Hilton Garden Inn- Sioux City Riverfront at 3 pm. From there, those who attended walked to the Riverfront Pavilion and back to the hotel.

For some Siouxlanders Sunday's walk was extra meaningful.

"Being so helpless in that situation, this is something that we can do," said Sharon Foughty.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, which is the leading cause of death in the United States. What is often forgotten is nearly 11 million family members and friends nationwide provide care to people living with the disease.

For one Siouxland family, showing up for the Walk to End Alzheimer's event Sunday touched close to home this year.

"We are here, we lost my husband and her dad in January to Alzheimer's at 64 years old. It's horrible, it is absolutely horrible, to watch someone that was really smart and vibrant lose the ability to communicate," said Foughty.

Thomas Foughty was a Jeweler in Orange City when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in Dec. 2016.

When asked about her dad, Mackenzie Kuiken couldn't help but smile.

"Just a lot of people in the community knew him, and are out supporting and have donated. So, it means a lot to us and for his legacy, at the jewelry store especially," said Mackenzie Kuiken.

For the last four years the Foughty family has been attending the Walk to End Alzheimer's to support Tom, but this year they wanted to extend their support to all of the community of Orange City.

"We realized there are a lot of people in our community that has suffered. So, we are Team Tulip this year, because Orange City is, you know, very Dutch, and we love our tulips, and we wanted to be very inclusive," said Foughty.

This year, the Alzheimer's Association has a goal of raising 72-thousand dollars at the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Sioux City, and the money raised will help the association provide care and support to families affected in the state of Iowa.

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for an Alzheimer's cure, support, and research. Organizers say they have raised 70 percent of their goal of 72-thousand dollars raised.

For more information on how to donate or raise awareness you can visit the links listed below:

Walk to End Alzheimer's: Find a walk

Walk to End Alzheimer's: Register for a walk