Sioux City’s Riverssance Festival concludes Sunday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Hundreds of Siouxlanders made their way to Riverside Park for the second day of Sioux City's Riverssance Festival.

The Renaissance event featured over 30 different vendors matching the theme. The vendors offered various products, from jewelry to shields and armor, to homegrown produce, the festival had it all.

There were several performances like full armored jousting, a Royal Dinner, a Birds of Prey presentation, and live music.

The festival truly was like stepping into the Renaissance.

"Out here there is peace, there's joy, there is the ambience, and everybody is here to entertain you. We want to be just what we are, out here among the ancient oaks in the Kingdom of Riverssance," said Phil Claeys, River-Cade Event Coordinator.

The festival opened on Saturday and is a celebration of the Fall Harvest and the changing of the seasons.

Siouxlanders were encouraged to dress up in mythical and medieval attire to enjoy the festival, and many vendors took on the persona of different characters.

Many people who attended the event have been coming for years.

"My personal favorite activity is the jousting. I love the jousting. The giant horses, dressed up in armor, out there, it is like you are actually taken back to medieval times," said Nick Davidson, River-Cade Commodore.

The festival concluded Sunday with their final jousting duel.