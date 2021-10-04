2 Omaha women sue for right to appear on birth certificates

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two Omaha women have sued Nebraska’s public health agency for denying their request to list both of them as parents on their children’s birth certificates. Erin Porterfield and Kristin Williams allege in their lawsuit filed Monday that state officials treat unmarried, same-sex couples differently than unmarried, opposite-sex couples, in violation of their due process and equal protection rights. They argue that listing them both is critical because it could affect their children’s eligibility for government benefits, should something happen to one of them. Each woman gave birth to a son while they were a couple. They split in 2013 but continue to share parenting duties for both children.