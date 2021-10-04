Around Siouxland: Norfolk Community Theatre presents ‘Noises Off’

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - If you are looking for a show to work out your funny bone, then head on over to the Norfolk Community Theatre the next two weekends.

The theatre is putting on the show "Noises Off" this October, a story about a group of actors rehearsing a flop called "Nothing's On." Door slamming onstage and offstage, intrigue and more figure into the hilarious plot of this play.

Performances are scheduled for Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, with all performances starting at 7:30 p.m. There'll also be a performance on Oct. 10 at 1:30 p.m.

You can learn more about the play and how to get tickets here.