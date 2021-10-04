Asian markets mixed; China Evergrande shares suspended

Asian markets are mixed, with Hong Kong’s benchmark down more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading. The company’s filing did not say why, but a Chinese financial news service said another developer planned to acquire Evergrande’s property management unit. Wall Street rebounded on Friday, led by companies that would benefit most from a healthier economy. The S&P 500 gained 1.1%. But U.S. markets still had their worst week since the winter. Crude prices fell slightly ahead of a meeting of major oil producers. There was no sign that a spill from a pipeline off the California coast was having an impact on prices.