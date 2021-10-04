France, Spain press for changes as EU energy prices surge

BRUSSELS (AP) — France and Spain are pressing for changes to rules governing the European Union’s energy markets as prices for gas and electricity surge. Sharp demand and limited supply are ramping up already-high utility bills. At a eurozone meeting in Luxembourg on Monday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said “it’s time to have a look at the European energy market.” Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino urged the EU’s executive branch to “take decisive and urgent action to address this issue.” The EU’s anti-climate change measures are partly being blamed for the problem, but Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni says this “is not the problem, but it is an important part of the solution.”