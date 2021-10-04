Japan counts on Asian market to help shift to green energy

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is focusing on its neighbors in Asia as it hopes to take a leadership role in the growing push to reduce emissions, having earmarked $10 billion to help the region speed up the move away from fossil fuels. The economy and industry ministry hosted the first “Asia green growth partnership” meeting, bringing together more than 20 nations. The goal is to help nations meet the Paris accord on climate change. Japan believes the effort to get Asia on board helps Japan’s energy transition in the long run because that would mean a bigger market in that sector,