Japan’s Kishida, Biden agree to cooperate on China, N Korea

TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held his first talks as Japanese leader with President Joe Biden and confirmed to strengthen their security alliance and cooperate in regional security in the face of growing challenges from China and North Korea. Kishida, who was elected by Parliament and sworn in Monday, told reporters that Biden reassured him of the U.S. commitment to defend the Japanese-controlled East China Sea island Senkaku, which China also claims. Kishida has pledged to strengthen Japan’s missile and maritime defense capabilities.