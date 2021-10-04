Large grass fire forces evacuations in north Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A large grass fire is forcing people to evacuate in north Rapid City. The Rapid City Fire Department says the fire began at about 1:30 p.m. Monday and had grown to about 100 acres by 4 p.m. The cause of the fire was being investigated, but the flames were being fueled by abnormally high temperatures, gusty winds and drought-like dryness. Mandatory evacuations were being enforced in the Marvel Mountain neighborhood. It was not immediately clear how many residents were affected.