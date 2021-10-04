Man charged with assault at Sioux City bar

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An employee for the Sioux City Community School District faces charges of assault after an incident at a local bar.

According to court documents, Marc Curry faces a charge of assault causing serious injury.

Court documents filed on Sept. 23 state, that on July 30, Curry was searching for Jay Watson, the ex-husband of Curry's fiancée. Curry allegedly went to Watson's residence, but he was not there that night. Instead, Curry spoke with Watson's mother and allegedly informed her that Watson should "watch his back."

Later that night, Curry allegedly found Watson at Marty's Tap and parked his vehicle so Watson couldn't leave in his vehicle. Court documents allege Curry then punched Watson in the face, knocking him out, and proceeded to punch him several more times.

Watson reportedly sustained a broken nose, numerous lacerations and fractures to his face. He had to have surgery due to injuries he received in the incident.

Court documents claim that Curry later admitted to officers he went to Watson's residence and eventually tracked him down before assaulting him. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 7 at the Woodbury County Courthouse.

KTIV reached out to the Sioux City Community School District regarding Curry. They say they are aware of the charges and have been in contact with law enforcement: