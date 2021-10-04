Medicine award kicks off week of Nobel Prize announcements

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The first of the 2021 Nobel Prizes is announced Monday with the naming of the winner, or winners, in the field of physiology or medicine. A panel at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm will announce the recipient after 0930 GMT. Last year’s prize went to three scientists who discovered the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus. The Nobel Assembly often commends basic science, but practical applications are also sometimes recognized. The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of over $1.14 million. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895. The other prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics.