Monday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-10, 25-19
Malcolm def. Johnson County Central, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17
BDS Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Silver Lake, 25-15, 25-18
Smith Center, Kan. def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-15, 25-22
Hastings St. Cecilia Triangular=
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cambridge, 25-20, 25-22
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Southern Valley, 25-13, 25-13
Syracuse Invitational=
First round=
Syracuse def. Ralston, 25-5, 25-20
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com