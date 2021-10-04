Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

8:48 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-10, 25-19

Malcolm def. Johnson County Central, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17

BDS Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Silver Lake, 25-15, 25-18

Smith Center, Kan. def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-15, 25-22

Hastings St. Cecilia Triangular=

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cambridge, 25-20, 25-22

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Southern Valley, 25-13, 25-13

Syracuse Invitational=

First round=

Syracuse def. Ralston, 25-5, 25-20

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

