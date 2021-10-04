Most people in US favor Afghan ally refugees: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most people in the U.S. want to see Afghans who worked with Americans in the Afghanistan war offered refuge in the United States. That’s according to a new poll confirming support across political divides for former military translators and others struggling to escape Taliban rule. The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 72% of Americans favor granting refugee status to people who worked with the U.S. or Afghan governments during the war, if they pass security checks. The poll findings bear out what aid workers and others are seeing on the ground: Many Americans consider it a duty to protect their Afghan allies after a nearly 20-year war.