Muslims recall questionable detentions that followed 9/11

WASHINGTON (AP) — Twenty years since the Sept. 11 attacks brings a different kind of anniversary for hundreds of Muslim men and their families. In the weeks after the attacks in 2001, more than 1,000 South Asian and Arab men were arrested in sweeps across the New York City metropolitan area and nationwide. Most were charged only with overstaying visas and deported back to their home countries. But before that happened, many were held in detention for months, with little outside contact, especially with their families. Others would live with a different anxiety, forced to sign what was effectively a Muslim registry with no idea what might follow.