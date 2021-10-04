Norfolk, NE City Council unanimously passes annexation

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The Norfolk City Council unanimously approved a plan Monday night, to annex certain parts of the county into the city limits. The annexations expand the size of Norfolk significantly.

The new areas now will officially be in city limits. According to the city's website, taxes will go up for those in the newly-annexed areas, $255 per $100,000 valuation. But if residents live in a Sanitary Improvement District, taxes might not increase by as much.

Council members Frank Arens, Thad Murren, and Shane Clausen abstained from the vote. The city will now provide public services to those areas.

"The city is now responsible for the public services in those areas. Everything from snow removal to street maintenance, to police and fire protection," said Mayor Josh Moenning.

Fire Chief Tim Wragge says, even with the new annexation, citizens should not see any changes in the Fire Division's response in the areas.

"As far as response times go, we're not looking to see any big changes in response times. We have marks that we shoot for, obviously inclement weather, back-to-back calls, those types of things will always have an effect on our services. But as far as the annexation as a whole, that should not change anything with how we've been able to respond to those locations in the past," said Wragge.

If you don't live in a Sanitary Improvement District, the annexation will go into effect immediately. If you do, it will go into effect in 30 days.