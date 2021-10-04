Pentagon mandates COVID-19 vaccine for civilian workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Defense Department guidance says all civilian workers must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 22. A memo signed by Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks on Friday says the new mandate is in line with the presidential directive issued last month requiring federal agencies to implement vaccine requirements. The memo lays out a specific schedule for the two-shot and one-shot vaccines. It applies to civilians who work for the Defense Department and all the military services. The Pentagon earlier this year required all members of the military to get vaccines.