Police say motorcyclist killed early Monday in Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police say a motorcyclist died early Monday morning in a crash on Omaha's Northwest Radial Highway.

Police say the crash happened about 5:45 a.m. when a pickup truck traveling east on Nicholas Street collided with the motorcycle traveling south on the highway in northeastern Omaha.

Police say the crash killed 34-year-old Pedro Flores and closed a stretch of Northwest Radial for several hours Monday morning.

Investigators say the 60-year-old truck driver was not injured, but was taken into custody following the crash.