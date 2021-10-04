Police say motorcyclist killed early Monday in Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a motorcyclist died early Monday morning in a crash on Omaha’s Northwest Radial Highway. Police say the crash happened about 5:45 a.m. when a pickup truck traveling east on Nicholas Street collided with the motorcycle traveling south on the highway in northeastern Omaha. The crash closed a stretch of Northwest Radial for several hours Monday morning. Police have not released the name of the motorcyclist killed. Investigators say the truck driver was not injured, but was taken into custody following the crash.