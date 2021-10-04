‘Project Homeless Connect’ taking place Friday in Norfolk, NE

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - An event, this weekend, will focus on Norfolk, Nebraska's homeless and helping them get the essential services they need.

Our Savior Lutheran Church will host the 5th annual Project Homeless Connect event. The effort is focused on providing medical, dental, and employment assistance… plus housing for those in need.

It's the second year the church as hosted the event. Leaders say they're expecting a big turnout.

"There's a sense of normalcy here in Norfolk again of pre-COVID, but the effects of COVID are still affecting our community and need is still high. It's an exciting opportunity for us to continue to care for people and show the love of God that we're all about here," said Rev. Eric Gradberg.

The event takes place Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free transportation, a hot meal, and daycare will be provided.

Last year, the event helped 535 people.