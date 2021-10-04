Recent property assessments could lead to rise in taxes for multi-residential owners in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa Department of Revenue has ordered an increase in some local property assessments and it could hit some landowners hard.

This means the assessed values of multi-residential properties. Like apartment complexes, nursing homes, and trailer parks, would rise up 22%. That means a possible increase in property taxes for owners of those properties.

Sioux City Assessor John Lawson says property owners that are impacted can appeal the assessments if they believe the new assessed value is more than the market value of the property. In fact, an appeal has been sent by the city of Sioux City.

Property owners will find instructions on how to appeal soon. They were sent out on Oct. 1.

"We understand this is kind of a hard situation, we will work with taxpayers the best we can to try," said Lawson. "And, get the information we need for the board of review to make more accurate decisions based on sales again we know that values have gone up in the past year."

Appeals must be filed with the Sioux City Board of Review. Those appeals must be returned, or postmarked, Nov. 1.