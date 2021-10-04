Sioux City City Council approves more than $300,000 in grants

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - More than $300,000 in grant money was approved at Monday night's Sioux City City Council Meeting.

The money was awarded through the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus or CDBG-CV COVID-19 Nonprofit Grant Program.

Last October, the City Council held a hearing to review the proposed allocation of the funds to a variety of programs, including assistance to nonprofits.

The U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development approved the allocation plan, which is granting money to 15 of 19 applicants.

"If you look at those 15 projects, there's some really good projects. And some of those organizations will never have the money for technology that they probably need to make their organization work better. So, if we can do that, I think it's a good cause and I think it'll pay dividends for services for people that need it in the community," said Bob Scott, Sioux City Mayor.