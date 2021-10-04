Sioux City City Council hears presentation about upcoming Gordon Drive/Highway 75 Interchange changes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Dakin Schultz, Transportation Planner for the Iowa Department of Transportation, gave a presentation about changes coming to the Gordon Drive Highway 75 Interchange at Monday night's Sioux City City Council meeting.

The presentation follows citizen concerns from last week's council meeting, that changes to the current interchange would cause accidents.

The plan would add traffic signals and remove the current cloverleaf interchange.

"If we get some improvement on that northbound ramp off of 20, I think that's a great improvement because that sneaks up on you way too fast. I don't like two stoplights, but you know, if you saw the chart, traffic's increasing 20% in four years or something like that. So, it's probably necessary to begin that process. I think this will be an improvement, even if you don't like the stoplights. I think the design will be a dramatic improvement," said Mayor Bob Scott.

The reconstruction is set to begin in 2023.