Some fog for eastern Siouxland tonight with more pleasant weather coming our way

Our skies cleared out on Sunday and that trend continued today with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s east and lower 80s west.

We’ll have another cool night tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s under mostly clear skies although eastern Siouxland could see some areas of fog

Tuesday is going to be another very pleasant day with highs in the mid 70s with lots of sunshine other than some morning fog in eastern Siouxland.

We could see just a few clouds on Wednesday and Thursday with highs both days in the mid to upper 70s.

