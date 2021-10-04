Spirit Lake man injured in high-speed pursuit ending in crash

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A man from Spirit Lake, Iowa was injured Sunday after leading police on a pursuit in the northeastern part of the state.

The Iowa State Patrol says 32-year-old George Williamson of Spirit Lake was driving a pickup truck in Black Hawk County when he was pulled over by troopers for speeding.

Williamson reportedly gave wrong information about his ID and had fraudulent plates on the vehicle. The pickup then drove away, leading to the chase. Officials said it lasted for about 25 minutes before the pickup crashed at the intersection of Tama Road and M Avenue, located several miles southwest of Waterloo.

A helicopter airlifted the Williamson to the hospital. ISP cited him for five stop sign violations and speeding.

Two people were inside the pickup at the time of the chase and accident.