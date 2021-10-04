Sunshine and mild temperatures to start the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunday saw Siouxland in the mid to upper 70s with lots of sunshine.



More of the same is expected as we start off the work week.



Winds will stay light out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour and there will not be much humidity either.



Overall, it is looking like a pretty pleasant day!



We stay mostly clear overnight and, with light winds in place, we will tumble back into the 40s for lows.



Some patchy fog may develop but any that forms will go away quickly Tuesday.



There will be a few more clouds around on Tuesday, especially in eastern Siouxland, but that mainly just knocks a couple of degrees off of our highs.



A little more cloud cover will be with us into our Wednesday and Thursday.



More on how the rest of the week looks on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.