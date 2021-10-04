Swedish artist under police protection dies in road accident

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Police say Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who had lived under police protection since his 2007 sketch of the Prophet Muhammad with a dog’s body brought death threats, has died in a traffic accident. He was 75. Vilks and two plainclothes police bodyguards were killed in a head-on crash with a truck on Sunday afternoon, said Carina Persson, police chief for southern Sweden. She said the police car veered into the path of the truck and both vehicles burst into flames. The truck driver was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.