Top plays from week six featured in the SportsFource Rewind

(KTIV) - We start on Thursday night. East taking on Waukee Northwest. Luke Longval keeping it himself, gets to the corner and slides into the endzone. But East falls to Waukee Northwest 37-24.

To Friday. North taking on Waukee. Desmond Grace takes the handoff to the outside. What an effort to reach the ball across the goal line for the touchdown. The Stars beat Waukee 21-18.

Dakota Valley hosting Milbank. Ethan Anema lets it fly for Randy Rosenquist goes up to make the grab. That led to a Panthers touchdown but DV falls to Milbank 36-13.

Sioux Center taking on BHRV. Zachary Rozeboom throws it up to the endzone. Brett Schouten is there. Dual possession goes to the receiver. It's a touchdown for the Warriors but they lose to 2nd ranked BHRV 48-16.

Number-6 Newell-Fonda at number-4 Remsen St. Mary's. Mustang quarterback Mason Dicks has his pass tipped but Trey Jungers still makes the catch and takes it in for a touchdown. But RSM wins the battle of ranked teams, 53-21.

And in Nebraska. 10th ranked Battle Creek hosting 3rd ranked Boone Central. Dylan Amick finds Rich Brauer hit's the breaks on the sideline. A nice move to pick up a few more yards. Battle Creek gets the highlight but Boone Central gets the win, 13-0.