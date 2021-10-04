Whitmer vetoes election bills, says they perpetuate lies

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed several Republican-sponsored election bills. She says they would have perpetuated falsehoods to discredit the 2020 presidential election and made it tougher for people living in large senior facilities and apartment complexes to vote. Some measures would have codified existing practices by limiting access to Michigan’s voter database and keeping voting equipment from being connected to the internet during voting and counting. She also blocked a measure that would have expanded the types of buildings that can be polling places. The Michigan Republican Party accused Whitmer of “grandstanding and pandering” rather than strengthening election security.