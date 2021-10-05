Skip to Content

11 Siouxland schools are in this weeks Iowa football rankings

5:09 pm Top Sports Stories

By The Associated Press
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 5A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8) 6-0 115 2
  2. Iowa City High (3) 6-0 103 3
  3. Southeast Polk (1) 5-1 93 4
  4. West Des Moines Valley 5-1 91 5
  5. Ankeny 4-2 66 1
  6. Urbandale 5-1 57 8
  7. Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-1 50 9
  8. Marion Linn-Mar 5-1 41 6
  9. West Des Moines Dowling 3-3 20 NR
  10. Cedar Falls 4-2 11 7 Others receiving votes: Pleasant Valley 7. Ames 3. Dubuque Senior 2. Des Moines Roosevelt 1.

Class 4A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Eldridge North Scott (12) 6-0 120 1
  2. Bondurant Farrar 6-0 101 3
  3. Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-1 88 4
  4. Norwalk 5-1 66 9
    (tie) Waverly-Shell Rock 5-1 66 5
  5. Fort Madison 6-0 55 7
  6. Indianola 5-1 50 2
    (tie) Winterset 5-1 50 6
  7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 4-2 23 8
  8. Clear Creek-Amana 5-1 21 10 Others receiving votes: Spencer 13. Newton 6. Decorah 1.

Class 3A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Harlan (8) 6-0 115 1
  2. Boyden-Hull-RV (4) 6-0 111 2
  3. Solon 6-0 86 3
  4. Humboldt 6-0 82 4
  5. Manchester West Delaware 5-1 65 5
  6. Independence 6-0 64 6
  7. Nevada 6-0 55 7
  8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-1 42 8
  9. Adel ADM 5-1 22 9
  10. Algona 5-1 9 10 Others receiving votes: Van Horne Benton 5.Davenport Assumption 4.

Class 2A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Southeast Valley, Gowrie (11) 6-0 119 1
  2. OABCIG 5-1 94 2
  3. Waukon 5-1 87 3
  4. State Center West Marshall (1) 5-1 74 5
  5. Greene County 5-1 72 6
  6. Estherville-Lincoln Central 4-2 64 7
  7. Spirit Lake 4-2 42 4
  8. Pocahontas Area 4-2 23 8
  9. West Union North Fayette 5-1 21 10
  10. Inwood West Lyon 4-2 20 NR Others receiving votes: Osceola Clarke 16. Central Lyon-GLR 11. Bloomfield Davis County 5. Orange City Unity Christian 4. Monticello 3. Williamsburg 3. Clarion-Goldfield-Downs 2.

Class 1A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Van Meter (10) 6-0 118 1
  2. Underwood (1) 6-0 105 2
  3. Iowa City Regina 6-0 86 4
  4. Sigourney-Keota (1) 6-0 85 3
  5. Dike-New Hartford 6-0 63 5
  6. Dyersville Beckman 6-0 50 6
  7. Denver 6-0 49 7
  8. AC GC 6-0 40 T8
  9. Pella Christian 5-1 28 10
  10. Hawarden West Sioux 5-1 22 T8 Others receiving votes: West Branch 6. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 4. Eldon Cardinal 4.

Class A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Britt West Hancock (9) 6-0 114 1
  2. Troy Mills North Linn (3) 6-0 103 2
  3. Moville Woodbury Central 6-0 96 3
  4. Traer North Tama 6-0 79 4
  5. North Butler 6-0 60 7
  6. Grundy Center 5-1 57 5
  7. Logan-Magnolia 5-1 53 6
  8. Lisbon 5-1 39 8
  9. Belle Plaine 5-1 13 NR
  10. Winthrop East Buchanan 5-1 12 NR Others receiving votes: Oakland Riverside 9. Paullina South O'Brien 8. Southwest Valley 8. Lynnville-Sully 4. Hartley HMS 3. Wapello 2.

Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv

  1. Anita CAM (7) 6-0 113 1
  2. Montezuma (3) 7-0 101 2
  3. Easton Valley (1) 6-0 98 3
  4. Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 6-0 88 4
  5. Audubon 5-1 51 5
  6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-0 48 8
  7. Wayland WACO 7-0 43 9
    (tie) Lenox 6-0 43 7
  8. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 6-0 36 10
  9. Lansing Kee 6-0 12 NR Others receiving votes: Baxter 8. Newell-Fonda 8. Janesville 7. North English English Valleys 3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 1.

Devin Reiners

