11 Siouxland schools are in this weeks Iowa football rankings

11 Siouxland schools are in this weeks Iowa football rankingsNew
By The Associated Press
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8) 6-0 115 2
- Iowa City High (3) 6-0 103 3
- Southeast Polk (1) 5-1 93 4
- West Des Moines Valley 5-1 91 5
- Ankeny 4-2 66 1
- Urbandale 5-1 57 8
- Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-1 50 9
- Marion Linn-Mar 5-1 41 6
- West Des Moines Dowling 3-3 20 NR
- Cedar Falls 4-2 11 7 Others receiving votes: Pleasant Valley 7. Ames 3. Dubuque Senior 2. Des Moines Roosevelt 1.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
- Eldridge North Scott (12) 6-0 120 1
- Bondurant Farrar 6-0 101 3
- Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-1 88 4
- Norwalk 5-1 66 9
(tie) Waverly-Shell Rock 5-1 66 5
- Fort Madison 6-0 55 7
- Indianola 5-1 50 2
(tie) Winterset 5-1 50 6
- Council Bluffs Lewis Central 4-2 23 8
- Clear Creek-Amana 5-1 21 10 Others receiving votes: Spencer 13. Newton 6. Decorah 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
- Harlan (8) 6-0 115 1
- Boyden-Hull-RV (4) 6-0 111 2
- Solon 6-0 86 3
- Humboldt 6-0 82 4
- Manchester West Delaware 5-1 65 5
- Independence 6-0 64 6
- Nevada 6-0 55 7
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-1 42 8
- Adel ADM 5-1 22 9
- Algona 5-1 9 10 Others receiving votes: Van Horne Benton 5.Davenport Assumption 4.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
- Southeast Valley, Gowrie (11) 6-0 119 1
- OABCIG 5-1 94 2
- Waukon 5-1 87 3
- State Center West Marshall (1) 5-1 74 5
- Greene County 5-1 72 6
- Estherville-Lincoln Central 4-2 64 7
- Spirit Lake 4-2 42 4
- Pocahontas Area 4-2 23 8
- West Union North Fayette 5-1 21 10
- Inwood West Lyon 4-2 20 NR Others receiving votes: Osceola Clarke 16. Central Lyon-GLR 11. Bloomfield Davis County 5. Orange City Unity Christian 4. Monticello 3. Williamsburg 3. Clarion-Goldfield-Downs 2.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
- Van Meter (10) 6-0 118 1
- Underwood (1) 6-0 105 2
- Iowa City Regina 6-0 86 4
- Sigourney-Keota (1) 6-0 85 3
- Dike-New Hartford 6-0 63 5
- Dyersville Beckman 6-0 50 6
- Denver 6-0 49 7
- AC GC 6-0 40 T8
- Pella Christian 5-1 28 10
- Hawarden West Sioux 5-1 22 T8 Others receiving votes: West Branch 6. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 4. Eldon Cardinal 4.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
- Britt West Hancock (9) 6-0 114 1
- Troy Mills North Linn (3) 6-0 103 2
- Moville Woodbury Central 6-0 96 3
- Traer North Tama 6-0 79 4
- North Butler 6-0 60 7
- Grundy Center 5-1 57 5
- Logan-Magnolia 5-1 53 6
- Lisbon 5-1 39 8
- Belle Plaine 5-1 13 NR
- Winthrop East Buchanan 5-1 12 NR Others receiving votes: Oakland Riverside 9. Paullina South O'Brien 8. Southwest Valley 8. Lynnville-Sully 4. Hartley HMS 3. Wapello 2.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
- Anita CAM (7) 6-0 113 1
- Montezuma (3) 7-0 101 2
- Easton Valley (1) 6-0 98 3
- Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 6-0 88 4
- Audubon 5-1 51 5
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-0 48 8
- Wayland WACO 7-0 43 9
(tie) Lenox 6-0 43 7
- Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 6-0 36 10
- Lansing Kee 6-0 12 NR Others receiving votes: Baxter 8. Newell-Fonda 8. Janesville 7. North English English Valleys 3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 1.