16-year-old Lincoln boy killed in early-morning crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old Lincoln High School student and football player died in an early-morning crash Tuesday on the north end of the city. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Police say Bryshawn Williams, a sophomore at the school, died when the car he was in crashed into a tree at North 70th Street and Fletcher Avenue. Officer Erin Spilker says a 17-year-old boy was driving the car when it went out of control. He and two other passengers — a 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man — were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.