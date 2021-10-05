2 Florida deputies fatally shoot domestic violence suspect

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two Florida sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man who refused their orders to drop his gun. Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies responded Monday night to call about a domestic dispute between a woman and her ex-boyfriend. St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway says the man hit the woman and her teenage son. Deputies then went to the man’s home to arrest him on charges of domestic violence and child abuse. But authorities say he got into a car as they approached and refused to drop his gun. Deputies fired multiple times into the car, killing him.