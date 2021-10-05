A few more clouds to move in as temps stay above average

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve made it three straight days with gorgeous conditions as highs again today went upper 70s to near 80.

Conditions are going to stay nice, but a few changes are going to start to move in.

We’ll start tonight by seeing a few clouds move in with maybe even some patchy fog across the region with warmer lows in the low to mid 50s.

We’ll continue to see more clouds on Wednesday, especially in eastern Siouxland, with highs in the mid 70s.

Partly cloudy skies will continue on Thursday as well and we’ll continue with pleasant weather with highs in the mid 70s.

Friday and Saturday look to warm up some as highs will be close to 80 degrees both days with a nice amount of sunshine.

We could see a couple rain chances start to move in toward next week.

We'll take a look at that in my full forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.