Around Siouxland: Freedom Ball

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Siouxland Freedom Park is hosting the "Freedom Ball" this October.

Those interested can buy a ticket for the Oct. 15 event at the Marriott Riverfront Hotel in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

The event involves community members coming together to recognize local veterans and military members of the armed who have served our country. Those who attend will enjoy a night of food, wine and dancing to the music gala band formerly known as "The Confidentials" from Omaha, Nebraska.

There'll also be live and silent auctions taking place during the event, with artwork created by Siouxland artist.