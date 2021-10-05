Authorities investigating body found in rural Emmet County, IA

EMMET COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities are investigating a body found near Estherville, Iowa Saturday morning.

The Emmet County Sheriff's Office says the body was reported at about 8:15 a.m. on a rural roadway northeast of Estherville. The body was identified as 20-year-old David McDowell of Estherville.

An autopsy has been done on the body, but no cause of death has been released at this time. The sheriff's office says the public is not in any immediate danger and this is considered an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Emmet County Sheriff's Office at (712) 362-2639.