Beaten in last 3 races, Arpaio running for mayor of suburb

PHOENIX (AP) — Former six-term Sheriff Joe Arpaio is attempting another comeback, this time running for mayor of the affluent Phoenix suburb where he has lived for the last two decades. The former lawman on Tuesday announced his entry in the 2022 mayor’s race in Fountain Hills. After getting crushed by a Democratic challenger in 2016 after 24 years as sheriff, Arpaio finished third in a Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat in 2018 and second in the GOP primary in his 2020 bid to win back the sheriff’s post. In both comeback attempts, Arpaio lost the vote in Fountain Hills. The 89-year-old said he remains in good health.