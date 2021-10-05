Biden tells GOP to ‘get out of the way’ on debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is urging Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit. Biden said Monday he wants action to keep the U.S. government from coming dangerously close to a devastating credit default. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help on the issue. McConnell is forcing Senate Democrats into a cumbersome process that could brush up against a deadline with little margin for error. But the Republican leader says the Democrats can deal with that, adding he suggests his Democratic colleagues “get moving.”