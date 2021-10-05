Court tosses ban on private immigration jails in California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal appeals court has tossed out California’s ban on privately owned immigration detention facilities, keeping intact a key piece of the world’s largest detention system for immigrants. A divided three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said Tuesday that it found the ban interferes with the federal government’s authority to enforce the law. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the ban into law in 2019, another measure to limit California’s cooperation with the federal government on immigration enforcement. Privately run immigration jails were to be phased out by 2028.