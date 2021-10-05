Czechs ink $630 million deal to get Israeli air defense

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic has signed a deal to buy a new air defense system for its military from the Israeli government. The SPYDER system is made by the Israeli state-run company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. It’s capable of providing protection against aircraft, helicopters, bombers, cruise missiles and other weapons. The Czech Defense Ministry said Tuesday the deal is worth 13.7 billion Czech koruna ($630 million). Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar said the Israeli system would be key in the ongoing modernization of the Czech armed forces.