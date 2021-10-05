Decision to not prosecute agents in Nassar case under review

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says it’s reviewing an earlier decision to decline prosecution against two former FBI agents embroiled in the Larry Nassar sexual abuse cases after new information has emerged. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco says the newly confirmed assistant attorney general for the department’s criminal division will be taking a second look at the FBI’s alleged failure to promptly address complaints made in 2015 against the USA Olympic gymnast coach. The disclosure comes weeks after gymnasts provided forceful testimony that federal law enforcement and gymnastics officials turned a “blind eye” to Nassar’s sexual abuse of them and hundreds of other women.