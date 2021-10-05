Denmark charges 3 citizens with planning terror attacks

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish prosecutors have charged three people with attempting to carry out acts of terrorism by acquiring bomb-making chemicals and equipment. The chief prosecutor in Copenhagen said Tuesday that the materials were to be used for an attack “in an unknown place either in Denmark or abroad.” The prosecutor says police foiled the plot when they arrested the two male suspects. The men and a woman were detained in December 2019 and have remained in custody since then. One of the men has Danish citizenship, and the other man and the woman have dual citizenships. Their other nationalities was not given.