Emmet County Investigating Death of Estherville Man

Authorities are asking for the public's help in their probe into the death of an Estherville, Iowa man who was found dead on the side of a road over the weekend.

The body of 20-year-old David McDowell was found on the side of a rural Emmet County road shortly after 8:00 A.M. Saturday.

No cause of death has been released at this time, but Sheriff Mike Martens says the public is not in any immediate danger.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Estherville Police Department have joined the investigation.

the sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the incident to give them a call at 712-362-2639.