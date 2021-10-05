Feds: Florida missed deadline to receive $2.3B in school aid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is the last state to submit a plan to the U.S. Department of Education that’s required before more than $2.3 billion in federal aid for Florida schools can be released. The department sent a letter Monday to Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran saying the state has missed the deadline to release the final round of federal relief money for schools. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office responded by saying some first round money hasn’t been spent yet, and some districts’ plans for the second round are still being reviewed or haven’t been submitted. Democrats were quick to criticize the DeSantis administration for putting the funds at risk.