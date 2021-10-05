Iowa lawmakers vote down new district maps

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG/KTIV) - The votes are in, and the first round of redrawn congressional and legislative district maps in Iowa has failed.

The vote was split down party lines, with all 32 GOP State Senators voting down the maps, while all 18 Democratic State Senators voted in favor of them.

One of the changes in the proposed maps was Linn, Johnson and Scott counties in eastern Iowa being in one congressional district. That puts three historically liberal voting blocks together for the first time since elections in the 90s.

The failed maps would have also made the second congressional district more conservative. The proposed maps would have had Dubuque and Black Hawk County moved into the second congressional district.

And for Siouxland, if the proposed maps had the fourth congressional district, which makes up all of northwest Iowa, expanding to include additional counties in the northeastern and southwestern parts of the states.

With the maps failing to pass, the Legislative Services Agency, a nonpartisan agency, has to rework the maps, so they can be submitted to lawmakers for another vote. If redrawn maps are voted down a second and third time, lawmakers can amend the third set.

The district lines are redrawn every ten years.