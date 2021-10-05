‘It’s right out of their pocketbook’ – How shoplifting impacts local businesses

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While many think shoplifting is a victimless crime, theft can have a big impact, especially when it comes to local businesses.

"They came in one at a time to distract our employees," said Andrea Johnson, with ENVY My Closet, a clothing store in Sioux City.

Armed with empty bags and a goal of amassing items, team members at ENVY My Closet quickly realized shoplifters were trying to steal from the store last Saturday.

"Our employees rallied around and called people and basically kept them from stealing all that they wanted to steal," said Johnson.

Johnson said owners of the store are thankful for their loyal employees.

"We have fantastic employees. They really understand that is a direct hit to the store. If too much occurs, they won't have jobs anymore. So, they really look at everything in this store as their own," said Johnson.

When it comes to small businesses like ENVY, shoplifters can be detrimental.

"We don't have a corporate umbrella that we're under. So, everything that is stolen out of here is a direct hit to the owners. It's right out of their pocketbook. Just as if someone came in and took 50 dollars out of their wallet, if you come and steal a 50 dollar item, it's the same thing. Too much of that occurs and the store can't stay open anymore," said Johnson.

And when owners or police are having a hard time identifying possible suspects in security footage, Johnson says the community is often behind them, and ready to help through social media.

"It's wonderful seeing the posts and the support that people give us. Understanding how detrimental thieves are to our business," said Johnson.

Officials with the Sioux City Police Department said they see 40 to 60 shoplifting reports in a given month.

Sergeant Jeremy McClure said those typically result in a criminal charge. He said prevention is key.

If someone comes into a business and is acting suspiciously, Sgt. McClure tells employees customer service is a good prevention tool.

"Just approach them, ask them how they're doing, if there's anything you can do to help. And let them know that you are observing them and that you do see them. A lot of these theirs want to work with anonymity. They're looking for spots in your store that aren't covered by cameras or easily viewed," said McClure.

McClure added it's important for parents to talk to their children about shoplifting. He said they often catch teenagers stealing.

"What we see a lot of times with shoplifting is it's a lot of non-essential stuff. It's stuff they don't necessarily need to survive. They're stealing clothes they don't need. Or they're stealing other items that they don't necessarily need. So, it's not a matter of survival, in most of these cases that we're coming across of. It's just a matter of someone stealing something they didn't want to buy," said McClure.

McClure added store cameras help in prosecuting a thief, but they don't always prevent crime.