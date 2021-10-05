Japan’s Kishida, Biden agree to cooperate on China, N Korea

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has held his first talks since taking office with President Joe Biden and confirmed they will work together to strengthen their alliance in regional security in the face of growing challenges from China and North Korea. Kishida, elected by parliament and sworn in Monday, said Biden reassured him of the U.S. commitment to defend the Japanese-controlled East China Sea island of Senkaku, which China also claims. Kishida has pledged to strengthen Japan’s missile and maritime defense. He spoke online with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, confirming their cooperation as part of the Quad alliance, which also includes the U.S. and India, and expressed objection to China’s policy of using coercive economic and security measures.