Judges release ex-Nazi camp secretary, 96, who skipped court

BERLIN (AP) — A court says that the 96-year-old former secretary for the Stutthof concentration camp’s SS commander has been released from detention. The German woman was picked up by police on Thursday, a few hours after leaving her home in Hamburg in a taxi on the morning her trial on more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder was due to start. The state court in Itzehoe ordered her detained. She appealed and appeared in court again on Tuesday. A statement from the court said that judges suspended the arrest warrant and released her, ordering unspecified “safeguards.”