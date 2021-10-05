Skip to Content

Man guilty of assault, other charges in Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury in Oregon has found a member of the far-right group the Proud Boys guilty of assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon for pulling out a loaded revolver, firing paintballs and spraying bear mace at people during Portland protests last year. Prosecutors called 51-year-old Alan Swinney a “vigilante cowboy,” while Swinney and his lawyer argued he was acting in self-defense against “agitators” who wouldn’t stop harassing him. Swinney, of Texas, was found guilty on Tuesday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the charges stem from August 2020 demonstrations that erupted nationwide after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis. 

Associated Press

