Massive West Des Moines hotel fire displaces more than 100

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A late-night fire at a West Des Moines hotel destroyed dozens of units and displaced more than 100 people.

West Des Moines Fire Marshall Mike Whitsell says firefighters were called to the Valley West Inn, an extended-stay hotel, around 11:15 p.m. Monday. Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Whitsell says residents were climbing out of windows and dropping their children from the hotel’s windows to escape the fire. Whitsell says two people were taken to hospitals for injuries, while six hotel residents were treated at the scene by medics.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.