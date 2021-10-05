Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

3:00 am Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Crawford def. Hemingford, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-10, 25-19

Malcolm def. Johnson County Central, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17

Wausa def. Osmond, 21-25, 25-13, 25-13, 11-25, 16-14

BDS Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Silver Lake, 25-15, 25-18

Smith Center, Kan. def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-15, 25-22

Hastings St. Cecilia Triangular=

Cambridge def. Southern Valley, 25-22, 25-17

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cambridge, 25-20, 25-22

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Southern Valley, 25-13, 25-13

Madison Triangular=

Riverside def. Madison, 25-14, 25-12

Riverside def. St. Edward, 25-12, 25-18

St. Edward def. Madison, 25-16, 25-22

Papillion-LaVista South Triangular=

Millard West def. Omaha Westside, 25-20, 28-26

Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard West, 25-18, 25-22

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-22, 25-8

Syracuse Invitational=

Championship=

Syracuse def. Milford, 25-8, 25-12

Consolation=

Nebraska City def. Ralston, 26-28, 25-15, 25-18

First Round=

Milford def. Nebraska City, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18

Syracuse def. Ralston, 25-5, 25-20

