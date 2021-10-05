Norfolk firefighter surprised with special recognition at city council meeting

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A firefighter in Norfolk, Nebraska was surprised with a special recognition.

Every year, a firefighter in the Norfolk Fire Division is nominated for the Norfolk Morning and Noon Optimist Clubs firefighter of the year award. This year, that special recognition goes to Fire Lieutenant Bob Nelson, a firefighter and paramedic.

He has been working with the division for 38 years -- 5 of those years as a rural call man. On Monday night, the Norfolk Morning and Noon Optimist Clubs, fire division, and city council surprised Nelson with the award.

"It's very gratifying to be able to be home basically and serve the community where I grew up. In the process of growing up here, I received a lot of things that helped me in my life and so it's gratifying to be able to serve back," said Nelson.

Nelson's family was watching from the back of the room and surprised him.

"They've always been very supportive as the kids were growing up and my wife has been very supportive over the years, and to see them specifically for an event like that , just solidifies that," added Nelson.

Chief Tim Wragge says it was time for Nelson to be recognized for his hard work.

"Bob has put it a lot of time here and a lot of sweat equity of the years so this year reflecting on Bob's career and some of the things that he's gone through in the last 18 months, he stood out as the person to be recognized this year," said Chief Wragge.

Lieutenant Nelson also says every firefighter in the Norfolk Fire Division is worthy of this recognition.

Lieutenant Nelson says his favorite thing about coming to work is knowing he can bring organization and a good outcome to a situation during someone's worst day.